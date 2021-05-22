Sign up
Photo 803
Benefit for a friend
The Disc Golf community always amazes me with their kindness. Best group of people I have ever met. We made over 3000 dollars to help with his medical. That is me after setting the trimer. Licked by my friends dog!!! lol
22nd May 2021
22nd May 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 65 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2319
photos
45
followers
108
following
Views
9
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
22nd May 2021 10:54am
Tags
dog
,
people
,
benefit
