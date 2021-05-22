Previous
Benefit for a friend by brillomick
Photo 803

Benefit for a friend

The Disc Golf community always amazes me with their kindness. Best group of people I have ever met. We made over 3000 dollars to help with his medical. That is me after setting the trimer. Licked by my friends dog!!! lol
Mickey Anderson

