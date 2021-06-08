Previous
I just love the bloom on the Arugula
I just love the bloom on the Arugula

Which means I waited to long to use it....lol
8th June 2021

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
Peter Dulis
interesting - and good for you :)
June 8th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather)
Lovely capture and some interesting shapes. FAV
June 8th, 2021  
