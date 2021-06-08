Sign up
Photo 813
I just love the bloom on the Arugula
Which means I waited to long to use it....lol
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
7th June 2021 7:38pm
Tags
plant
,
bloom
,
arugula
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting - and good for you :)
June 8th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Lovely capture and some interesting shapes. FAV
June 8th, 2021
