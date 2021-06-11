Sign up
Photo 816
Chagrin Falls
A trip to view the falls and a stop at Jenis Ice Cream and the Popcorn shop! Only had the phone.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
11th June 2021 11:16am
Tags
falls
,
chagrin falls
