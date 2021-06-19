Previous
Next
Wrong Turn by brillomick
Photo 822

Wrong Turn

So we missed a turn and ended up at a fish camp. So a Oyster dinner and watching the Osprey was in order, Oh and a nice Sour Brew!
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice view of the osprey and its nest.
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise