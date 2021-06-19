Sign up
Photo 822
Wrong Turn
So we missed a turn and ended up at a fish camp. So a Oyster dinner and watching the Osprey was in order, Oh and a nice Sour Brew!
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
1
1
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
19th June 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Nice view of the osprey and its nest.
June 22nd, 2021
