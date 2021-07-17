Previous
Liked the Sky by brillomick
Photo 855

Liked the Sky

In the Meadow at Holden Arboretum.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
Kathy ace
It's a pretty pink against the green of the meadow and blue of the sky.
July 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful blooms, are they wildflowers?
July 17th, 2021  
