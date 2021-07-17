Sign up
Photo 855
Liked the Sky
In the Meadow at Holden Arboretum.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2390
photos
50
followers
122
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
15th July 2021 9:50am
Tags
sky
,
flower
,
meadow
,
wildflower
Kathy
ace
It's a pretty pink against the green of the meadow and blue of the sky.
July 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful blooms, are they wildflowers?
July 17th, 2021
