Photo 856
Future Hall of Famer
My friends son who calls me Uncle Mick....lol He is a great sportsman and made the travel team. Throwing Dad some heat!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
0
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2393
photos
50
followers
122
following
Views
11
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
19th July 2021 5:56pm
Tags
baseball
,
kid
,
throw
