Hike to Squires Castle by brillomick
Hike to Squires Castle

Actually just a small walk from the parking lot! A nice hike today here and at North Chagrin Reservation here in N.E. Ohio.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Mickey Anderson

I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Carrie Shepeard
What a beautiful castle!
July 21st, 2021  
