Photo 859
New Digs
This handsome fellow was checking out the neighbors yard after they had some trees removed. I took a blind shot with flash on to get it!
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2398
photos
51
followers
121
following
235% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
27th July 2021 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Love the deer in the headlight effect with your flash. What a surprise and a wonderful capture!
August 4th, 2021
GaryW
Ha! Quick thinking to get the shot.
August 4th, 2021
