Too Much Fun by brillomick
Too Much Fun

At the first annual Savage Skies picnic. We have a sky lovers facebook group. I need to catch up as computer went down. Its back up so catching up!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2417670705224313 If you are on facebook join the fun.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Looks like they're getting ready to jump or run.
August 4th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
@marlboromaam The DJ did a great job!!! lol My friend Bill was cooking and moving!!
August 4th, 2021  
GaryW
Such fun photos.
August 4th, 2021  
