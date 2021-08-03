Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 860
Too Much Fun
At the first annual Savage Skies picnic. We have a sky lovers facebook group. I need to catch up as computer went down. Its back up so catching up!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2417670705224313
If you are on facebook join the fun.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2398
photos
51
followers
121
following
235% complete
View this month »
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
Latest from all albums
856
70
934
857
534
858
859
860
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
24th July 2021 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
picnic
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Looks like they're getting ready to jump or run.
August 4th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
@marlboromaam
The DJ did a great job!!! lol My friend Bill was cooking and moving!!
August 4th, 2021
GaryW
Such fun photos.
August 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close