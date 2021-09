Vacation from Hell (Almost)

Just got Back from a Vacation to Vermont and Maine! The Vermont part was great but when we reached Maine sadly a few things had changed. Like everywhere lack of help had most places closed or closing early for the season on Bailey Island. Our fist night there we really had to hunt a place down for dinner. Still Vacation still relaxing. More to come. A highlight was getting to climb to the top of Pemaquid Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine