Photo 892
Nice Visitor
This female Bluebird and a few friends stopped by the feeders yesterday. Always nice to see them.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
19th November 2021 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
bluebird
