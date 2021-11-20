Previous
Next
Blue Break by brillomick
Photo 893

Blue Break

In the Clouds, lake effect is starting here! One of the few places this happens. Clouds and Snow nail us from Lake Erie!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing that looks, beautiful colour and clouds.
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise