Photo 893
Blue Break
In the Clouds, lake effect is starting here! One of the few places this happens. Clouds and Snow nail us from Lake Erie!
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
morning
clouds
lake effect
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks, beautiful colour and clouds.
November 23rd, 2021
