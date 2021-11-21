Sign up
Photo 894
Brave squirrel
Henry and the Squirrel were facing off each other. Henry finally flew off and the Fox Squirrel went on across the wire interstate....lol. Its their major travel artery!!!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2443
photos
53
followers
119
following
245% complete
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
889
890
891
892
893
894
943
895
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
22nd November 2021 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrel
,
henry
,
hawk
Diana
ace
How amazing to see the two together, they obviously know each other.
November 23rd, 2021
