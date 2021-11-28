Previous
Huddled up by brillomick
Photo 898

Huddled up

Getting ready to grab some suet from the log. This male Downy is also a frequent visitor to the yard.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful details and light.
December 1st, 2021  
