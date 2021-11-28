Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 898
Huddled up
Getting ready to grab some suet from the log. This male Downy is also a frequent visitor to the yard.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2449
photos
52
followers
118
following
246% complete
View this month »
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Latest from all albums
943
895
896
897
944
898
899
900
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
28th November 2021 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
yard
,
woodpecker
,
downy
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful details and light.
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close