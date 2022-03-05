Sign up
Photo 936
A oldie for today
After getting a new PC a while back finally getting around to transferring some older photos. Holden Arboretum is where I take alot....lol. Hope you all are doing well! Warming up here today so need to grab both cameras and head out for a bit!!
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2498
photos
56
followers
120
following
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
72
952
953
932
933
934
935
936
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
9th December 2021 12:54pm
Tags
park
,
frozen
,
holden arboretum
Mags
ace
Super details on the water!
March 5th, 2022
