Photo 937
The Peanuts are gone
My buddy letting me know to throw a few more Peanuts out. After a surprise snow.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
2
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th March 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fox squirrel
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
March 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh dear me, I hope you replaced them ;-)
March 13th, 2022
