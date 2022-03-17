Sign up
Photo 938
Canada Gliders
Beautiful day for a hike and picture taking here in NE Ohio.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
17th March 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
pond
,
geese
,
hike
,
holden arboretum
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are beautiful!
March 18th, 2022
