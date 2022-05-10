Previous
Snaaaaake by brillomick
Photo 955

Snaaaaake

Why did you touch my tail? Well, because you were in the path. This was a beauty. About a 6 footer, Rat Snake.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Mickey Anderson

Mickey Anderson
