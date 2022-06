Savage Skies Picnic

We have a yearly picnic for our Facebook page Savage Skies. Folks come all day to Osborne Park for food friends' fun and hopefully a great Sunset. My wife's surgery went well for the knee replacement so hopefully after rehab she can start hiking again. Sophie the dog needs one more test before her cataract surgery, fingers crossed. Hope you all are doing well. Hope to be out getting a few more pictures soon.