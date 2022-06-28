Sign up
Photo 967
The Zombies
What a great show, nice hearing some epic older hits and new stuff is great. Rod Argent still rocks that guitar. Bought a autographed DVD too!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
28th June 2022 9:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
show
,
zombies
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 2nd, 2022
