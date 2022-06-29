Previous
Next
Fun Week by brillomick
Photo 968

Fun Week

Well pretty much. Pam is recovering well from knee replacement so finally able to get out from my nurse duties and see 2 shows. Disco Inferno a great local fun band and the Zombies from the 60's
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Good news re Pam and your duties! It must have been fabulous shows.
July 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice capture! I'd love to hear those oldies. =)
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise