Oh and the Sunset from after the show by brillomick
Photo 969

Oh and the Sunset from after the show

Sunset on Lake Erie after the Disco Inferno show. Osborne Park here in Willoughby, Ohio.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
Diana ace
Lovely shot and great golden glow.
July 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2022  
