Photo 975
Green Heron
Captured at Mentor Lagoons
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
2565
photos
53
followers
118
following
267% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
7th September 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
bird
,
lagoons
,
green heron
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture.
September 12th, 2022
