Henry by brillomick
Photo 998

Henry

My buddy Henry has returned to fetch a few House Sparrows. I am glad that is its bird of choice. Now maybe my Finches and domestic birds can enjoy.
I hope everyone who celebrates has a great Thanksgiving!!
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

ace
@brillomick
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof!
November 23rd, 2022  
