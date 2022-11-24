Sign up
Photo 999
10 Minutes
Is how long I get in the morning to grab all this color. There is a time slot where the sky is so pretty!
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Views
3
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
24th November 2022 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
leaves
