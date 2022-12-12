Our Dear Girl

So, way back in 2011 we got a call about a small doggie needing a home. We went to look at it. I was not a huge fan of small dogs. When we got there this beautiful little Chiweenie, Sophie jumped in my lap. The lady was surprised as it did not like men. We decided right then she was going to its new home ours. Today that love affair ended as we had to put her down after several setbacks. She will forever be a love affair in our hearts. Love you, Sophie. RIP, I have posted this picture before one of my favs. I hope you all are doing well and have a wonderful holiday season. I have been spotty posting as we have a new cat also. Both have been sick but thankfully the kitty is doing great now.