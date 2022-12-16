Previous
Oh My, Sunrise by brillomick
Photo 1002

Oh My, Sunrise

That 10 minutes in the morning that is near perfect!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Mickey Anderson

Christine Sztukowski
Gives me a wonderful feeling for a new day
December 17th, 2022  
