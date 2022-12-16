Sign up
Photo 1002
Oh My, Sunrise
That 10 minutes in the morning that is near perfect!
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2618
photos
53
followers
116
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
14th December 2022 8:37am
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
Christine Sztukowski
Gives me a wonderful feeling for a new day
December 17th, 2022
