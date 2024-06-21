Previous
Pollinator Express by brillomick
Photo 1031

Pollinator Express

A very cool outdoor train setup at the Holden Arboretum.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
Lou Ann ace
An incredible piece of art. So detailed and such rich colors. I have to admit it took me a minute to even see the train track:)
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome fun and photo
June 23rd, 2024  
