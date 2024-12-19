Previous
Short Eared owl by brillomick
Photo 1040

Short Eared owl

We went looking for Snowy Owls and saw these also. The Snowy Owls were very far away. My leg bypass surgery is done and am healing up slowly. Hope to get out and be more active. Hope everyone is doing well.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
