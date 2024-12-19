Sign up
Previous
Photo 1040
Short Eared owl
We went looking for Snowy Owls and saw these also. The Snowy Owls were very far away. My leg bypass surgery is done and am healing up slowly. Hope to get out and be more active. Hope everyone is doing well.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
2683
photos
42
followers
101
following
Views
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
19th December 2024 2:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
owl
,
eared
,
(short
,
owl)
