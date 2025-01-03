Previous
Snowbelt Life!! by brillomick
Snowbelt Life!!

We are certainly getting our share of Snow this year as Lake Erie is warm. We had 37 inches on our second one. Maybe 6 out of this one.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Kathy A ace
Looks very cold, pretty but cold
January 4th, 2025  
