Photo 1046
Intruder
This one was causing quite the scene at the nesting area.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
1
3
Mickey Anderson
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Tags
eagle
,
flying
,
nesting
amyK
ace
Great in-flight capture
April 5th, 2025
