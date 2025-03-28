Previous
Another from Headlands State Park by brillomick
Another from Headlands State Park

The Eagles were out and found out a nest was damaged in storm so we think a Eagle from that nest was causing trouble this day. I just love that the sky was Blue for once here in Ohio!!
Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture.
April 9th, 2025  
