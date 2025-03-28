Sign up
Photo 1047
Another from Headlands State Park
The Eagles were out and found out a nest was damaged in storm so we think a Eagle from that nest was causing trouble this day. I just love that the sky was Blue for once here in Ohio!!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
1
1
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
eagle
,
majestic
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
April 9th, 2025
