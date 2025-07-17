Previous
The Fox by brillomick
Photo 1052

The Fox

It was a challenge to get a good shot as the barriers around the sculptures got into the shot most times.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
Photo Details

Mags ace
Cute one!
July 21st, 2025  
