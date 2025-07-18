Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
Reflections on Pond
Tha water was dark and perfect for a shot. Hope all are well. Lastest batch of surgerys done this time my wife so back out trying to get small walks in. Holden Arboretum is great for that.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th July 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
lotus
,
lillies
Mags
ace
How lovely!
July 21st, 2025
