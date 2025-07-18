Previous
Reflections on Pond by brillomick
Reflections on Pond

Tha water was dark and perfect for a shot. Hope all are well. Lastest batch of surgerys done this time my wife so back out trying to get small walks in. Holden Arboretum is great for that.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mickey Anderson

Mags ace
How lovely!
July 21st, 2025  
