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Matteo by brillomick
Photo 1062

Matteo

The newest rescue
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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