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Photo 1063
Dredging the Channel
Always fun to watch them work, just finished here and moving along the shore of Lake Erie.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Mickey Anderson
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@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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2014 and beyond
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COOLPIX P1100
Taken
23rd April 2026 9:59am
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work
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Christine Sztukowski
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Beautifully presented
April 28th, 2026
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