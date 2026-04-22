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Dredging the Channel by brillomick
Photo 1063

Dredging the Channel

Always fun to watch them work, just finished here and moving along the shore of Lake Erie.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
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April 28th, 2026  
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