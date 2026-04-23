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Almost by brillomick
Photo 1064

Almost

It flew just as I got a touch closer to try and get the branch out. Lol, still takes my breath away!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite beauty
April 27th, 2026  
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