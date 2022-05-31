Previous
Next
Of Course, I Climbed It by brillomick
Photo 538

Of Course, I Climbed It

I did do the stairs to the top. 70 feet. I love the spiral stairs. Presque Isle Light. Looking North over Lake Erie. This light shines 17 miles out!
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise