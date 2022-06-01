Previous
Oh Boy by brillomick
Oh Boy

Bad thing about going up is you have to go down. Presque Isle Lighthouse. I love the stairs and view. Even though it was tight.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
Helene ace
gorgeous in picture! but yes that looks tough!
June 1st, 2022  
