Photo 541
Sneaky Youngster
Or I believe it to be young as it was not too afraid of us. It did keep its distance into the woods and made it very hard to get a shot.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
31st May 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
turkey
,
sneaky
,
presque isle
