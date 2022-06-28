My son's friend Dean

I got a call right before the concert from my son saying he thought his buddy worked with the zombies. As I was walking into the concert hall I saw him standing by the bus. I guess he helps with the setup etc. sound. It was really cool that he got to perform one song with them even if it was the tambourine. He went to Youngstown state University with my son and they played in the drum line together there. So I got to tell him Hi it was good to see him after so many years. Kent stage is a great show place, In Kent Ohio a little bit of history there also