Previous
Next
My son's friend Dean by brillomick
Photo 542

My son's friend Dean

I got a call right before the concert from my son saying he thought his buddy worked with the zombies. As I was walking into the concert hall I saw him standing by the bus. I guess he helps with the setup etc. sound. It was really cool that he got to perform one song with them even if it was the tambourine. He went to Youngstown state University with my son and they played in the drum line together there. So I got to tell him Hi it was good to see him after so many years. Kent stage is a great show place, In Kent Ohio a little bit of history there also
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super capture! Sounds like it was a good time.
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise