Previous
Cool Display of wire sculptures by brillomick
Photo 562

Cool Display of wire sculptures

Again at Holden Arbortum here in Ohio
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
That is so cool!
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact