Summertime sadness by brittanyorzuna
Summertime sadness

day 4 of quarantine: google hangouts with the besties. Started bullet journaling, I’m pretty bored.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Brittany Orzuna

@brittanyorzuna
Jennie B.
Welcome to 365! That’s is a very pretty journal page! Good luck with the quarantine. My daughter is also in the same situation.
March 19th, 2020  
