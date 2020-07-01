Previous
Of Memory BW by brokenbird
Of Memory BW

I wonder about the stories of the folks who looked out of this window.
1st July 2020

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
