Humming at Rest by brokenbird
Humming at Rest

Someone asked me how I found a hummer sitting so still. I told her I was wearing shorts...it was in shock.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Pam

@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
