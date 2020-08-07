Previous
Sand Hands by brokenbird
Sand Hands

Moving tide water creates sand sculptures that mesmerize.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Pam

@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
Valerina
Great abstract.
August 7th, 2020  
