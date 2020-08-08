Previous
Fly Catching by brokenbird
5 / 365

Fly Catching

I take photos of birds because they keep me from looking at my feet.
8th August 2020

Pam

@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
1% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Made a fascinating composition - wonderful tones.
August 8th, 2020  
