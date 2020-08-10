Sign up
Radiant
It struck me...the light reflections almost look like candle light foretelling the promised warmth.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Pam
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
GaryW
I agree! Love how it is shiny and clean!
August 10th, 2020
