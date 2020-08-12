Previous
Next
Nation in Debt by brokenbird
9 / 365

Nation in Debt

Caught this reflection in the Vietnam Memorial in DC. Hopefully it will soon hang in the Veteran's Hospital in Kansas.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Pam

@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise