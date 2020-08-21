Previous
Gator Stripes by brokenbird
20 / 365

Gator Stripes

Had some close encounters with these critters, but this one wasn't interested, thank goodness.
21st August 2020

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
